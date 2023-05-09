SUNBURY — The former Knight-Celotex site is not contaminated, despite a 2015 report by Apex Industries that showed low-level contaminants, according to officials.
The topic of whether the site can be used came to light Monday when Sunbury officials voted to send a proposal to Northumberland County to create a 50-50 partnership on the preparation, use of the land, sales and leasing agreements.
Council members said the city will not spend a dime in the new proposal.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious voted against the agreement, not because he doesn’t want the land developed, he said, but instead because he nor the public were involved in any decisions council made with county officials.
Meetings took place with council members and county officials, but Brosious said he was not included.
Brosious questioned Commissioner Sam Schiccatano and said he wanted some answers after the commissioner recently explained there were reports of “some contamination” at the site.
Brosious said he spoke to Schiccatano about scheduling a meeting with the county and city officials, but the meeting never took place.
“We need to know the extent of the contamination that Commissioner (Sam) Schiccatano has mentioned numerous times on record,” Brosious said. “There are too many unknown questions that need to be answered and no one has answers to the question. There need to be public work sessions held to keep everyone in the loop of what is going on.”
Brosious said he was just given a copy of the new 50-50 proposal on Friday, and he informed council he would not be voting in favor of the document until there was a chance for other council members and the public to speak.
“The taxpayers have a right to know what their elected officials are doing, and all elected officials need to be involved in the process,” he said. “I am in complete support of developing this property, but we need to make sure we are doing it wisely, the property is safe, and residents have input on what is going on.”
Clean siteIn 2015, Northumberland County held an environmental meeting with consultant Raymond Minarovic, of Apex Industries, to address concerns about the land at that time.
A study from 2011 and a study in 2015 by Apex revealed low-level traces of contaminants, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, benzo(a)pyrene and benzo(b)flurenthen. Forty-eight samples were taken across the 22 acres using ground penetrating radar, soil samples and concrete coring. Apex tested for 145 chemicals, but only five were identified above Act 2 standards.
Reports of buried drums, asbestos and steam tunnels were either unable to be identified or posed no risk, the report said. The plant closed in 2008 and structures on the facility were demolished in 2010.
Apex also found no evidence of fracking, so radiation was not a concern, Minarovic said at the time.
Sunbury Solicitor Joel Wiest informed City Council Monday he has documentation stating the site is clean and is not contaminated and can be prepared to be used or sold commercially.
New dealThe site has since sat empty. There had been no movement until 2021 when it was announced that former Gov. Tom Wolf granted a $2 million grant to be used at the 1400 Susquehanna Ave. property.
The funds were to be used to help rehabilitate and redevelop the area. The first phase of the project involves land acquisition costs, upgrades to utilities and stormwater systems and the installation of a traffic light, to provide ease of access.
The city was to purchase the property for $1.5 million from the county and the county in return was to give $1.5 million back to the city in American Rescue Funds, as a way to help develop the land, thus not costing taxpayers a dime, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer.
That deal is now off the table, city officials said.
Instead, the new deal states Northumberland County would appoint three members of the new commission, and Sunbury would appoint three members.
Members may be removed from office at any time by a majority of the commission members for cause or at any time with or without cause by the appointing municipality, according to the agreement
A seventh member would be voted on by the commission, but that member will have to reside in Sunbury or Northumberland County and are not an employee of either municipality.
The agreement also states, upon the sale of all or any portion of the real property, Northumberland County shall receive the first $3 million in equitable proceeds. Any equitable proceeds realized from the sale of all or any portion of the real property, in excess of the $3 million shall be equally divided between the parties, the document states.
Proposal reviewSchiccatano and Commissioner Joe Klebon released a statement Tuesday saying they just received the proposal from Sunbury.
“We will read it over and review it with our solicitor,” the joint statement said. “As we progress with this, the public will be informed as we work to benefit both the city of Sunbury and county taxpayers.”
Commissioners said no decision has been made on whether the proposal will be accepted.
Brosious said he still wants the process to slow down and to meet with commissioners.
“This entire Celotex partnership needs to be looked at in more detail on all ends,” he said.
Councilman Jim Eister said the city can only benefit from the proposal.
Eister said with the grant money the city is receiving, an entrance to the Celotex site will be constructed and that will increase the value of the property. Once the site or any parcel is sold, he said, the city will get the taxes.
“All we can do is benefit from this,” he said. “We want to see this property back on the tax rolls and bring in business that will create jobs for residents.”
Councilwoman Lisa Martina said she doesn’t have a problem moving forward immediately with the new proposal.
“I don’t see the downside in working together to market, rehabilitate and lease or sell the Celotex property,” she said. “It has unfortunately sat empty for too long, and we should be looking toward the future tax revenue it will bring the city. Our focus should be working together to clean up and develop the area for the growth and potential it brings for economic development to our community and its residents.”