SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano wanted to show full-time county employees that commissioners understand inflation costs and on Tuesday the board voted to give 381 employees a one-time inflation adjustment payment of $600.
Schiccatano said he understands what county employees are going through with the recent rise in costs and wanted to be able to give a little help to employees who were full-time from July 2021 until June 30, 2022.
"It's a way of rewarding our employees," he said. "I wanted to show our employees we appreciate them working through the hard times and we all wanted to do something. We can't raise our prices like a private business, we just wanted to give them something. This won't be added to the salaries as this is only a one-time payment."
Part-time employees and contracted employees did not receive the bonus but all three commissioners said they were open to discussing the possibility.
According to Northumberland County Controller Chris Grayson, the total will come to $208,250. Employees will receive the money in a lump sum.
Help for jail
Commissioners also agreed to begin a part-time Northumberland County Jail correctional officer workers pool so that the jail can get help when needed.
Commissioner Kym Best said the county spoke with various groups of people and the board has decided to attempt to get retired police officers, former police officers, retired military or retired prison guards from the state and federal systems.
Best said the employees would only be called if needed and would not exceed 20 hours a week.
Best said the jail is still struggling for guards and she believed getting the pool of employees started was a step in the right direction.
Full-time guards would still have the first opportunity to fill the spots if they wanted to work overtime hours, she said.
Best said the pay would range from $20 to $25 per hour for those in the pool of people who would be willing to work the part-time positions.
Shiccatano said the reason the board is allowed to increase the rate is because those employees would be eligible for retirement benefits from the county.
Heating costs
Schiccatano said the board also wrote a letter to all elected officials asking for help for county senior citizens with costs for heating their homes this upcoming winter.
Schiccatano said with rising costs he is asking the elected officials to help get money to offset the costs for seniors in the county.