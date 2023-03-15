SUNBURY — The Sunbury Summer Kickoff committee is out and about the city scouting locations, for bands, activities, food vendors, and some surprises for residents for the event that Mayor Josh Brosious said will be the "right way to start the summer."
Brosious, along with Cith Clerk Jolinn Barner, Kyle Alexander and Sunbury Revitalization Inc., members Slade Shreck and Maggie Mae Ross, met at City Hall to discuss the planning of the Summer Kick Off party to be held in the city on June 3.
"We are all excited for this," Brosious said. "We will have so many activities for residents and we are hoping to get even more businesses involved with helping us out."
Brosious told City Council last month he wanted to use $15,000 of money in his budget to give residents a chance at coming downtown and to the river in order to enjoy various events for adults and children.
Brosious said the event will feature multiple bands, fireworks, food trucks, ax throwing, a corn hole tournament and children's activities, and other surprises.
Barner said she was also excited for people to get involved.
"We want our local businesses to reach out to us and be a part of this event," she said.
Ross said she decided to join the committee because she wanted to give back to the community.
"I saw a need for a newer generation to step up and become more involved in our city," she said. "I look forward to helping promote the city of Sunbury positively."
The committee is also selling 1,000 raffle tickets for $20 at a chance to win a 2023 ATV, Brosious said.
"We will have a lot more surprises to announce soon but we want people to get involved," he said.
Barner said anyone interested in helping or any business that wants to be involved should call City Hall at 570-286-7820.