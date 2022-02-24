MILTON — The Milton Borough Council formed a committee on Wednesday night to determine the future of the community pool.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, borough President Jamie Walker said the committee will consist of himself, council members John Pfeil, Charles Swartz and Linda Meckley, borough secretary Shelly Sandstrom, borough manager Jessica Novinger, Director of Public Works Sam Saffer and residents Tony Snyder and Tom Woland. Borough officials suspect the pool has a leak based on water usage from last summer.
The pool committee "will make a determination on one of the following," said Walker. "Can the Milton pool stay open this year and, if so, at what cost? Should we consider closing the pool this season and possibly bringing it back next season? Is the pool in need of too much work and money and should council consider closing it for good? Should council consider rebuilding a new pool for the borough and, if so, at what cost?"
The Milton Community Pool opened in 1962 at Brown Avenue Park. The pool did not open in 2020 due to repairs to the pump house wall and a patch to a significant leak in the diving well area.
"Those are the tasks at hand for the committee to look at and present to the borough council for a decision," said Walker. "I'm asking for an update at the next council meeting for whether or not the committee feels there's a good indication the pool will be open this year."
The committee will be chaired by Swartz, he said.
In other business, Councilman Dale Pfeil told borough council members that the 2017 Dodge Charger police cruise experienced a "catastrophic" mechanical malfunction in its engine. Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer found a 2021 Dodge Durango already up-fitted with the necessary police equipment in Indiana for $54,808, including shipping.
However, Solicitor Robert Benion said the council must solicit bids for any purchase over $21,800. They must advertise for two weeks before purchasing the vehicle.
Zettlemoyer said he found nothing like the vehicle in question through dealerships in Pennsylvania. He called the vehicle at that price a "white rhino."
The council members unanimously approved a motion to go out for bids, to inquire with the dealership about putting down a refundable deposit and authorized the borough manager to purchase a vehicle once the bid period is exhausted.