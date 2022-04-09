HARRISBURG — Motorcycles and ATVs will be among the 300 vehicles available for the first Commonwealth Auto Auction of 2022 on Tuesday.
The event starts at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville. Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Sunday at the auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be no registration on the day of the auction.
The high-end motorcycles and ATVs seized by state law enforcement include: 2019 Bombadier Can Am Ryker, 2017 Honda CRF110F, 2016 Honda TRX90X, 2014 Honda TRX450ER, 2014 Suzuki Boulevard 2014 Yamaha YZ85, 2014 Honda TRX250TM, 2013 Suzuki DR200, 2007 Yamaha YFM35GW Grizzly, 2005 Harley-Davidson Softboy, 2001 Harley-Davidson Fatboy and 1983 Honda ATC250R. Other seized vehicles include: 2012 Dodge Charger, 2011 Jaguar XF, 2010 Toyota Tundra, 2007 Cadillac CTS and 2006 Infiniti GX35.
A variety of vehicles, from major manufacturers like Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Jeep, from all-wheel drive sedans to minivans to retired police vehicles will be available.
Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check — made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.
The April auction is the first of five auctions for 2022.