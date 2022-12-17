The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania will not reconsider its decision to uphold a Northumberland County judge’s decision that forces Coal Township to pay back more than $267,000 in disputed prison permit fees to Northumberland County.
In a one-sentence order issued on Friday, the higher court said, “Now, December 16, 2022, having considered Appellant’sapplication for reargument, the application is denied.” The township filed the application on Oct. 31.
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. The county filed a lawsuit in January 2018 to recoup the money. County officials claimed the fees were unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.
The original prison in Sunbury was heavily damaged in a January 2015 fire. The original plan was to build a new prison on the former Knight-Celotex site in Sunbury, but the county commissioners in 2016 abandoned that plan in favor of buying and renovating the closing Northwestern Academy as its new location. The new Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township opened when inmates were moved into the correctional facility in October 2017.
In a court decision filed in October, Commonwealth Judge Anne E. Covey affirmed the August 2021 decision of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson who ordered the township to pay back the county a sum of $267,320.98, with statutory interests and costs. The township filed the appeal in September 2021.