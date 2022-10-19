The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania upheld a Northumberland County judge's decision that forces Coal Township to pay back more than $267,000 in disputed prison permit fees to Northumberland County.
In a court decision filed Wednesday, Commonwealth Judge Anne E. Covey affirmed the August 2021 decision of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson who ordered the township to pay back the county a sum of $267,320.98, with statutory interests and costs. The township filed the appeal in September 2021.
"Given the 30 percent differential between the costs of the township charged to the county, the evidence demonstrating the lack of a formal inspection process, the lack of any additional inspections conducted attendant to the Coal Township Permit, the township's failure, upon demand, to document its related actual costs, the trial court did not err when it concluded that the county had met its burden," Covey wrote. "For all of the above reasons, the trial court's order is affirmed."
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. The county filed a lawsuit in January 2018 to recoup the money. County officials claimed the fees were unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.
The township’s permit fee structure is one percent of the total cost of the project plus additional costs for a third-party inspection under the Uniform Construction Code. The township has argued that the county’s lawsuit was premature, the county lacked jurisdiction and failed to follow the statutory conditions of an appeal, according to the township in previous documents.
The original prison in Sunbury was heavily damaged in a January 2015 fire. The original plan was to build a new prison on the former Knight-Celotex site in Sunbury, but the county commissioners in 2016 abandoned that plan in favor of buying and renovating the closing Northwestern Academy as its new location. The new Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township opened when inmates were moved into the correctional facility in October 2017.
Chairman Sam Scicchitano said the decision is a win for the taxpayers because it's money that will be put back into the county and used for county expenses.
"This has been decided twice," said Scicchitano. "I hope Coal Township stops wasting taxpayers' money by continuing this lawsuit."
He said he was not sure who in the court system would calculate the interest accumulated over the last four-plus years.
"I hope we can get past this and we can all move forward," he said. "Hopefully we can work together to better both the municipality and the county."
Scicchitano thanked former Commissioner Rick Shoch, who was part of the majority that voted in favor of filing the lawsuit in 2018. He also thanked current Commissioner Joe Klebon for his support.
Coal Township Board President Craig Fetterman said he had not discussed the ruling with the township's attorney, Paul Logan, of Philadelphia-based law firm Post & Schell, P.C. He declined to comment specifically on the lawsuit but wondered why the county didn't challenge the city of Sunbury over permit fees related to the ongoing county courthouse renovation project.
"Why did they only pick on the Coal Township taxpayers?" Fetterman said.
Scicchitano said the county negotiated with the city to reduce the permit fees for the county courthouse project.
"That was the same opportunity we gave to Coal Township, from the beginning, starting in August 2017," Scicchitano said. "I met not only their (Coal Township's) clerk but all five commissioners over the past five years. They could never get a majority to handle this in the correct manner. That's why a lawsuit had to be initiated."
He said the county commissioners "did what they had to do for the taxpayers of Northumberland County."