An attorney for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) argued Wednesday the organization does not receive state funding so it should not be subject to the state's Right to Know Law.
A decision on whether the PIAA will remain subject to the state's Right to Know Law or will be fined for acting in bad faith is now up to the panel of judges in commonwealth court. On Wednesday, oral arguments were held in front of the judges at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, in Harrisburg. President Judge P. Kevin Brobson presided over the hearing.
In December, the PIAA filed a suit in Commonwealth Court against the Office of Open Records (OOR) and the state, claiming it is not a public entity thus making it exempt from Right to Know requests to disclose records.
“To dismiss the PIAA as a non-state affiliated agency and just say they are a nonprofit is not a fair characterization,” Brobson said during the arguments. “You receive public funds and dues that come from the schools, which comes from taxpayer dollars, so that does give Legislature legitimacy to uphold transparency.”
PIAA attorney Allan Boynton agued PIAA does not know where the member dues come from and that PIAA only receives funding through playoff games. Boynton said the PIAA pays rent for the use of the school buildings.
The judges asked about indirect funds coming to the schools from the commonwealth.
“We don’t know where the money comes from,” Boynton said. “PIAA does receives dues but schools run their own competitions and the only money generated comes from postseason tournaments."
Boynton argued there are other organizations in the state that are nonprofits and not subject to the Right to Know Law. Boynton used the example of the state superintendent's organization.
Brobson responded by asking Boynton to name one comparable to the PIAA.
“Is the PIAA a class of one?” Brobson asked. "I am open to you giving me another example of another organization that has a broad impact on the children of Pennsylvania. I’m not sure the Pennsylvania superintendent's organization is one.”
Boynton responded.
"I am not sure I can come up with an entity,” he said.
Bad faith argument
Attorney Craig Staudenmaier, of Harrisburg, argued on behalf of Simon Campbell, of Berks County, who is included in the case because of a Right to Know he filed seeking PIAA financial records and legal communications from 2012 through the end of 2020.
Campbell appealed an OOR decision saying more documents existed and PIAA Executive Director and Right to Know Officer Robert Lombardi did not conduct a proper search in good faith.
PIAA claims it received “frivolous” requests including Campbell’s. Campbell won his appeal to the OOR in January and was awarded thousands of documents.
The PIAA said some of the requested documents did not exist and then also challenged their need to be included in the claim.
Campbell’s request came on the heels of The Daily Item’s nearly three-year search for financial documents from District 4. The Daily Item won an appeal for records but was only provided a few receipts for meals. PIAA claimed it got rid of other receipts from district meetings and had no receipts for meetings held at a private home in Mifflinburg and at a Sullivan County country club, where food and beverages were purchased.
The Daily Item continues to seek financial records. The newspaper met with various state representatives and senators in Harrisburg who said they planned on holding a PIAA Oversight Committee Hearing meeting on the matter.
'Duty under the law'
Staudenmaier said Campbell received a signed affidavit from Lombardi saying he spoke to others in PIAA about the records and the legal documents didn’t exist.
Staudenmaier said 85 percent of school districts in the state are members of the PIAA and the public has the right to information.
Lombardi "had a duty under the law" to contact the 32-member PIAA board and ask for records but because he didn’t, he acted in bad faith under the RTK Law and should be fined and forced to go back and search for the documents, Staudenmaier said.
PIAA had a second attorney, Chadwick Schnee, of Annville, argue against the bad faith claim by saying Lombardi provided the OOR with the affidavit and they accepted it.
Schnee said he didn't see why Lombardi would have to talk to anyone else about the records request.
Judge Emerita Mary Hannah Leavitt interjected with a question.
“Doesn’t counsel go to board meetings? Maybe a board member would take it upon themselves to look into it,” she said.
Schnee said another reason the documents were not produced was that the PIAA still isn’t sure they are subject to the Right to Know Law.
The judge said “So you are arguing because you raised a challenge that trumps any bad faith? Until the court affirms you are subject?”
AG: Indisputable
Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed arguments to the court explaining that it is indisputable that almost all of PIAA’s members are public schools and PIAA conducts public events involving the public schools.
Shapiro said that makes it rational for the Legislature to decide that the public has the same right to inspect PIAA’s records as it would for each of its public school members.
PIAA receives membership fees from public schools and generates revenue via gate receipts to athletic events between public schools so much that it is a state actor, he said.
The Daily Item was awarded by the OOR the right to inspect District 4 checks. Lombardi, at the time, said The Daily Item was harassing the PIAA and that the group was made up of volunteers.
According to checks the newspaper viewed, they are paid for their services, including mileage.
No timeline has been set for the commonwealth court to issue its opinion on the case.