SUNBURY — The commonwealth will not fight a motion to dismiss the last criminal charge against a Zerbe Township supervisor facing felony wiretapping charges.
Northumberland County District Attorney Michael Seward on Friday told President Judge Charles Saylor that the commonwealth does not oppose the defense's position that a felony count of wiretapping should be dismissed against township Supervisor Walter Paczkoskie, 60, of Shamokin Street, Trevorton. Saylor will make a determination within two weeks.
The law states that a person cannot intercept with an electronic, mechanical or other device, yet it specifically states that a phone when used for making phone calls is not considered such a device. Paczkoskie allegedly made a phone call before talking to others in person and allowed another individual to listen in on the phone call but did not record the conversation, said Seward.
Shamokin District Judge John Gembic in February dismissed misdemeanor counts of stalking and disorderly conduct against Paczkoskie. If the felony wiretapping charge is also dismissed, that leaves one final charge: a summer count of harassment.
Paczkoskie, a new supervisor sworn into office in January, is accused of talking to township officials on Dec. 5 while secretly allowing another person to listen in on the conversation via telephone. Police allege none of the township officials had any knowledge that Paczkoskie had someone on the other end of the call listening to the conversation.
Defense Attorney Stuart Crichton said it's "clear" the wiretapping charge should be dismissed. He is also asking for the harassment summary count to be dismissed.
Paczkoskie approached, asked questions and walked away, said Crichton.
"I don't believe there's any evidence of harassment," he said.
Seward said the commonwealth maintains that the harassment charge must not be dismissed.
Saylor said he would review the transcript from the preliminary hearing and make a determination at a later date.
Paczkoskie remains free on $5,000 unsecured bail.