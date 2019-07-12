HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced $2.47 million Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) funding that will be distributed across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties.
Since 2012, the PHARE program has received a portion of the impact fees collected from natural gas companies operating in the state. The program is supplemented with two new funding sources that include a portion of the realty transfer tax and money from the National Housing Trust Fund.
The approved projects will remediate and construct housing and address housing needs for seniors, low- to moderate-income individuals and individuals who are intellectually disabled or those with mental health issues. The projects will also provide rental assistance and offer homeownership options.
The Snyder/Union County Bridges to Housing Stability (Union-Snyder Community Action Agency) received $75,000, a portion of funding provided by Realty Transfer Tax.
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.
