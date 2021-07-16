WILLIAMSPORT — Following last season’s pandemic shutdown, the Community Arts Center gears up for its 2021 Fall Season taking place on the stage in downtown Williamsport.
“We are so excited to be able to have shows back here again,” said Courtney Fowler, Community Arts Center (CAC) marketing manager. “We’ve been waiting for everyone to open back up and we are making sure that everyone can have the experiences that they have been waiting for. The arts are finally coming back.”
CAC staff worked hard to ensure this season could be made possible despite the unpredictable nature of the world. This season consists of shows of various genres, including:
- The SpongeBob Musical, July 29-31
- Surf City Allstars, Aug. 28
- Dailey & Vincent, Sept. 4
- Ani DiFranco, Sept. 16
- The Machine, Sept. 24
- Tommy James and the Shondells, Sept. 25
- Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin Together in Concert, Oct. 3
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Oct. 8
- Masters of Illusion, Oct. 9
- Outback presents Rodney Carrington, Oct. 29
- Crowder, Oct. 30
- Dallas String Quartet Electric, Nov. 5
- Shake & Holla, Nov. 10
- Mannheim Steamroller, Dec. 8
- Christmas in Killarney, Dec. 14
- Tower of Power, March 9
- More shows to be announced
Tickets are available for purchase at www.caclive.com
Since 1993, the Community Arts Center has been committed to enhancing the quality of life for the community by providing exceptional arts and entertainment events and participatory activities. The CAC has always been a vital part of the downtown Williamsport and Susquehanna Valley arts and cultural scene. More than 25 years later, almost 2 million guests have passed through the CAC doors, and have housed almost 1,500 productions since opening.
— THE DAILY ITEM