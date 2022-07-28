DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community Center (DACC) has purchased The Knack Creative Art Studio, and the lease of the 569 Mill St. Knack location, according to its board of directors. The DACC will now have this second location in downtown Danville for expanded programming for the community, DACC Executive Director Molly Nied said.
The Knack is an arts and crafts studio where children, families, and adults create and explore new techniques and materials in the world of art. The goal of Knack has been to help cultivate the inner creativity in everyone. It was founded in 2019 by Julia Edick and is located on Mill Street. Edick will now serve as director of the arts for the DACC.
“The director of the arts position is a new role for the DACC. This role will allow the organization to move forward with our strategic plan creating opportunities for educational, social and cultural wellness for the Danville community. Julia is a talented artist and educator and I am thrilled for her to be a part of the DACC family,” stated DACC Executive Director Molly Nied.