SHAMOKIN DAM — The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) will hold a press conference at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce to announce the formation of a university partnership to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation for the proposed new community college start-up.
Leaders from both teams will present at the press conference and answer questions at 10 a.m. Friday at the chamber, 2859 N Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
The SVCEP recently announced that Economic Modeling Specialists International (Emsi) the leader in labor market and higher education analyses conducted a study of the first 10 years of the community college and concluded that a new regional community college serving Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties and adjacent areas will bring conservatively $78.5 million in new economic activity to the Valley.
The new community college will offer curricular tracks in skilled trades, agriculture, biology, business, education, engineering, liberal arts, and nursing. It will grant certificates, industry certifications, and associate degrees, with incremental, stackable, transferable credits, allowing students to pursue further education at a four-year university.
SVCEP aims to make the 16th public community college in Pennsylvania a reality for the Valley.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER