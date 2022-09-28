SELINSGROVE — The Fifth Annual Community College Summit will be held at Susquehanna University at the Degenstein Center in the Apple Meeting Rooms on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The community college summit is the premier event for and about issues related to community colleges. This event encourages conversation about the advantages of creating a own regional public anchor community college—the 16th in Pennsylvania—in the central Susquehanna Valley. There will be an update on the status of the project and the findings from the Regional Public Anchor Community College Interest Survey.
The Summit welcomes leaders in business, education, government, community organizations, and interested individuals.
This year’s keynote speaker is Fritz Heinemann, President and CEO of the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, and the Founder of EconomicsPennsylvania, an educational software company. Fritz lives and serves in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Other speakers include Sister Mary Persico, President of Marywood University; Chris Gray, President of Erie County Community College; Elizabeth Bolden, President and CEO, Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges; Michael Dotts, Higher Education Specialist, Pennsylvania Department of Education; Anna Brown, Vice President of Education Consulting at Lightcast and author of “The Economic Impact of the Proposed Susquehanna Valley Community College.”
This is a free event and lunch is included in the Evert Dining room, but seating is limited. Register today at newcommunitycollege.org or call Lenaire Ahlum at 570-898-4334.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER