MILTON — The fourth annual Community College Summit on Friday will welcome educational leaders from across the nation to discuss the importance of bringing a community college to the Valley.
The event organized by the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:15 a.m. Friday at AEREA, 700 Hepburn St., Milton, also be broadcast online by Sunbury Broadcasting. Registration is free.
"People will get an update on the progress of our project," said Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, Project founder and executive director. "We'll learn about the milestones we're completing toward the completion of our community college."
The Project announced in May a partnership with Marywood University, of Scranton, that would allow accreditation on day one. Marywood, a private university, was founded in 1915 by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
The Project recently announced that Economic Modeling Specialists International (Emsi), the leader in labor market and higher education analyses, conducted a study of the first 10 years of the community college and concluded that a new regional community college serving Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties and adjacent areas will bring conservatively $78.5 million in new economic activity to the Valley.
It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour would be $108,000, according to a study commissioned by the Project.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, the group would seek sponsorship from counties with a goal to seek a state application in 2022-23. By 2023-24, the goal is to have a president hired, a board of trustees appointed, administration, faculty and staff in place and programming and instruction started.
Project President Meghan Beck said they will be celebrating all the milestones they have achieved this year and discussing why they need our own community college for the valley.
"Speakers from the Innovative Manufacturing Center will be discussing how a community college could help local manufacturers meet their employment needs, Dr. Christopher Gray will speak as the founding President for Erie Community College, which after 17 years of struggles to get launched, has now opened its doors, and there will be other speakers from our recent partnerships with Marywood University and the TIME MakerSpace program," she said.
Ahlum said Dr. Christopher Gray, the founding president of Erie County Community College, will speak at 1:30 p.m. about how the college opened its doors in August after 17 years of effort.
"I am very excited to hear what he has to say," said Ahlum. "He felt that it's so compelling that it will definitely apply to our area."
Ahlum will kick off the event at 9 a.m. She will be followed by Leslie Christianson, associate provost of Marywood University, at 9:30 a.m., Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey, president of Illinois Central College at 10 a.m. and Director of Innovation Russ Lawrence and Director of Business Leadership Brenda Holden, of Innovative Manufacturing Center, at 10:40 a.m.
After lunch with The Improved Milton Experience Executive Director George Venios at 12:30 p.m. and Gray at 1:30 p.m., Project Vice President John Shipman will close at 2:15 p.m.
To register, call 570-898-4334, email svcep01@newcommunitycollege.org or visit newcommunitycollege.org/CCsummit2021.