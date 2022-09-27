Warrior Run Community Education Foundation (WRCEF) launched the public portion of its First Century Fund this week, but not before telling members of the district's school board it has already raised $900,000 in less than a year.
During Monday's school board meeting, members of the WRCEF informed board members of a private fundraising effort that started last November. The goal was to raise $1.5 million to make a significant impact on the quality and effectiveness of the Warrior Run school experience.
"This was the quiet campaign," Jean Hormell said of the $900,000 already raised. "We started with some companies and families. Now we're going for the rest."
"Our taxpayers are making every effort to provide a quality education and the basic needs are being provided for all children in our district. That being said, sometimes our teachers and administrators have innovative ideas and projects that cannot always be funded through school resources," Superintendent Thor Edmiston said. "In cases such as those, the Warrior Run Community Education Foundation can support those educational program ideas. Basically, the foundation will provide funds for educational programs and activities which are not funded by the normal operating budget."
Hormell said the foundation was formed in 2013-14 and is made up of retired teachers, school board representatives, the superintendent and community members. Hormell, the president of the foundation's board, said the foundation's goal has always been to offer innovation grants to teachers. Last year, they gave out $11,000 split between nine teachers, she said.
"We're supporting the district and honoring educators," Hormell said. "We try to fill in gaps where school budgets don't reach. We've probably reached every grade in every school in the district."
Citing the extraordinary work being done within the district now — a new elementary school is being built on the Turbotville campus and a full stadium rebuild was recently completed — the foundation was ready to offer its help.
“The school board and administration have made it clear that you all are committed to providing an exciting and effective learning environment for our current and future students of Warrior Run," Hormell said. "As your partner, the foundation established the First Century Fund for the community to invest along with the school board in achieving the best results possible from this great education campus that you have established.”
She went on to note that “as we begin the public part of our fundraising campaign tonight, we could not be more pleased to report to you, as our most important partner, that we now have generous commitments of $900,000 toward the $1.5 million goal.
"We are exceedingly thankful to have these significant commitments from over 16 firms and individuals whom we have contacted during the quiet campaign," Hormell said, naming opportunity donors include Geisinger, FNB Corporation, Muncy Bank & Trust Company, Evangelical Community Hospital, Forman Grain, and Moran Logistics. “This makes us even more confident that as we challenge the Warrior Run community and those businesses and individuals that care about the future of our district, that we will be able to reach and exceed our goal of $1.5 million.”
Hormell introduced Sarah Kowalski and Glenn Smith II, who are guiding the public part of the campaign, at Monday's school board meeting. Smith, a Warrior Run graduate and philanthropy professional, emphasized the importance of philanthropy in education and urged community involvement in the First Century Fund. Kowalski, another alum and former school administrator, spoke of the next steps in the campaign including the “Blue & Gray Donor Challenge” to encourage gifts of all levels. The challenge, Kowalski said is to attain 1,000 donors as part of the next phase.
Tax-deductible donations by check should be sent to First Century Fund, WRCEF, 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, PA 17772. Online gifts can be made at https://www.wrsd.org/district/foundation.