SUNBURY — Valley businesses are continuing to help their community by offering free food to students.
The Breaking Bread Company owner Jason Letteer said even though he is losing 25 to 30 percent of his business, it’s not all about the money.
“I have four kids and know what it is like to struggle,” he said. “We wanted to help our community.”
Letteer said he is providing kids packs which include a sandwich, chips, fruit, veggies and a drink.
“We have given out more than 100 so far,” he said.
The Refuge, in Sunbury, is also helping out Shikellamy students with the help of other Valley businesses.
“Domino’s gave us the pizza to give out,” Ian Snyder, manager, said. “We wanted to continue to feed the children that come to the Refuge.”
JeanPaul Pacheco, 17, of Milton, said getting a bag of food for lunch shows the community cares.
“It is so nice,” he said. “It’s kind of rough because food is running out of stores so these places that are offering free food for us is great for us.”
R and R Creations, in McClure, has been providing lunches to students in the McClure area since the school shutdown.
“We realized when school was going to be out we wanted to be able to give McClure options for food,” owner Robin Randolph said. “At that point, we started giving out bag lunches. We are now throwing in hot options as well and kids seem to really like it.”
R and R Creations has given away more than 100 lunches since schools closed, Randolph said.
Randolph said she will continue to serve children until school is back in session.
Frank & Mellie’s, on Market St., in Sunbury, has been providing free lunches to students since schools closed just more than a week ago.
“This is so nice for a place like this to be giving this away,” Jamie Strahan, of Sunbury, said, while she was bringing her children for lunch.
“I was never here and I know I will be back after this is all over.”
In Lewisburg, the Harvest Time Food Pantry is offering free food on Wednesday nights from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
“All people have to do is come and fill out the form,” organizer Dan Langan. “It’s through the church Harvest House Christian Fellowship.”
Langan said tables will be set up across the street from the post office on 3rd St.