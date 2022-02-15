The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) raised a record $8.62 million in charitable donations last year.
The funds, a total of $8,627,121, were raised the same year the organization reached its highest asset value at $133,717,859.
“FCFP is proud to work with philanthropies across our region who are helping nonprofits create powerful communities through passionate giving,” President and CEO Jennifer D. Wilson said.
Raise the Region, the organization’s 30-hour online giving program attracted more than 272 nonprofits and provided 23 percent of the record donations in 2021. In all, more than 7,890 donors contributed.
FCFP awarded $4,823,717 in grants to 377 nonprofits in 32 North Central Pennsylvania counties and provided $304,000 in scholarships to 91 students in 10 counties.