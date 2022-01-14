SELINSGROVE — Applications for competitive grants offered through Community Giving Foundation in Selinsgrove are being accepted through mid-February.
Charitable organizations that invest in community programs and projects are invited to apply for grants of up to $2,500.
Some of the awards are available to organizations that serve residents of Selinsgrove. Other funding is available to programs and projects that serve residents of Selinsgrove, Freeburg, Mount Pleasant Mills and Richfield.
Only 5019(c)(3) nonprofit and government organizations are eligible to apply through Feb. 17.
To access the grant application, visit www.csgiving.org.
Grants are funded from the Selinsgrove Unrestricted Fund; Richard and Anna Mary Wetzel Unrestricted Fund; Gloria Faylor Karchner Charitable Fund; Irwin Lentz Fund and the Patricia H. and Richard E. Garman Fund.