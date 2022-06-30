DANVILLE — Community Giving Foundation: Danville awarded $26,400 in grants to local charitable nonprofits and government agencies through their 2022 competitive processes. These awards were funded by the following funds: May Family Fund, Metzer Family Fund, Neighbors Helping Neighbors Unrestricted Fund, Terry & Sandy O’Rourke Family Fund, and The Brady and Trump Family Commemorative Fund.
Community Giving Foundation: Danville administers endowed and pass-through funds investing more than $385,000 annually to local nonprofits and students. These funds include scholarship, donor advised, field of interest, designated, agency and unrestricted funds. Danville recently held a celebratory breakfast on June 28.
This year's grants were awarded to: Camp Koala, Spring 2022 Camp, $1,500; Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc., $1,500; Danville Area Community Center, Junior Basketball League Hoops, $1,300; Danville Child Development Center, Preschool is on Fire with Technology, $1,200; Danville Community Band, $1,000; Family Service Association of NEPA, $1,000; Good Samaritan Mission, The Bigger Opportunities Program, $4,500; Montour Area Recreation Commission, $1,500; PA Pets, Inc., Feral Cat/TNR Program, $600; St. Joseph School, Commercial Appliance Replacement, $2,600; The Exchange, The Pursuit of Happiness, $975; The Montour County Historical Society, Small Roof Replacement at the Boyd House, $2,475; Transitional Housing and Care Center of Columbia and Montour County, $4,500; Washingtonville Borough, DeLong Park Pavilion Installation, $1,000; Wreaths Across America, Odd Fellows, St. Joseph and Shiloh cemeteries, $750.