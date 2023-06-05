LEWISBURG — The borough of Lewisburg lost its unofficial mayor over the weekend.
Betty Cook, known as the uncrowned mayor or first lady of the borough, died on Saturday at RiverWoods in Lewisburg. She was 94.
"It's a huge loss," said former Mayor Judy Wagner. "Betty was a transformational and generational figure. She dealt right across the decades with different generations. Everyone she spoke to, they got an enormous amount of history about Lewisburg. She valued our heritage, and she passed it along to people who might not have been interested otherwise. She opened many minds and doors to what Lewisburg was, where it came from, and where we are going."
A noted historian, Cook was heavily involved in the community. Among the numerous organization she was involved in, she was a founding member of the Union County Veterans 4th of July Celebration Committee and Slifer House Museum Board of Directors.
Among other services and awards, she was the author of numerous historical articles and books as well as a consultant for five nationally-known biographies on early baseball history due to being a guest of the National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions for over 30 years representing the Christy Mathewson family.
Wagner, who was a child who lived on the same street as Cook growing up, said Cook was a "beautiful young woman" who had a convertible. When they became colleagues later in life, Wagner said she witnessed "what an amazing person" she was.
"She is an icon in this town," said Wagner. "Betty was a natural-born storyteller. When you listened to her stories, you felt like you were there. She had an amazing quality of recreating people, times and what was happening. She could describe it like you there."
Cook was a "smart, forward-thinking woman," and "so much bigger than" the position of mayor, said Wagner.
"She was the greatest first lady of Lewisburg," she said.
Current Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez said she met Cook a handful of times.
"She was wonderful. She was the first lady of Lewisburg," said Alverez. "Those from my generation didn't know Betty, but we knew that Betty had a significant impact on the history and culture of Lewisburg. She was from a distinct group of women who were the change-makers in our borough. Without them, we wouldn't be as we are now. We walk in their footsteps."
Terry Burke, the president of the Union County Veterans' 4th of July Committee, said committee meetings were once held at Cook's house until the organization grew too large to be contained in a home.
"We had a running joke that if we didn't know the answer, we'd say 'Ask Betty Cook,'" said Burke. "You would not only get the right answer, but you would get the most sensible answer."
Burke said the title of "unofficial mayor" is not one to disrespect any other mayor.
"Betty knew everything there was to know about Lewisburg," said Burke.
He described her as gracious, humble, and social — "Just a cool lady" with stories of chatting with baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.
Burke said he drove by her house over the weekend.
"I looked at her house, and it looks darker today," he said. "Driving through town felt a little dark on Saturday night. It doesn't feel right that I can't call her with a question that's going to come up in the next two days."