This week's sudden deaths of a veteran Dauntless Hook & Ladder Co. fire police captain and a 25-year-old Hummels Wharf Fire Department volunteer have plunged the community into mourning.
On Sunday, lifelong DH&L Fire and Fire Police member Roger Catherman, 72, of Selinsgrove, died at his home and a day later, Nicholas Ney, 25, of New Columbia, an Evangelical Community Hospital emergency medical technician and a five-year member of the Hummels Wharf fire company, also passed away unexpectedly.
"As a family, it hurts," said DH&L Fire member Monty Anders. "People don't realize we are an extended family and we've had so many losses over the last year in Snyder County."
Three other members of the fire department in western Snyder County also died in the past year, including Beavertown Rescue Hose Company member Philip "Craig" Ginter, 57, who suffered a fatal heart attack in February while responding to a call in West Beaver Township.
"The fire community at large has gone through a lot," said Anders, of the volunteers from fire companies across the Valley who work together in emergencies. "It's not isolated to specific borders."
Hummels Wharf Deputy Fire Chief Jack Grove, who has known Catherman for nearly 50 years and Ney since he was born, is left reeling by their deaths.
"Nick was one of the happiest people you'd meet," Grove said of Ney who suffered an unknown medical emergency while traveling with a relative in Missouri. "He always had a joke and was just a ball of sunshine. I never saw him down."
Catherman had been involved with the Selinsgrove-based fire company since 1971, Grove said, and "was always available if you needed help. He'd be there."
Matt Smith, a DH&L fire police lieutenant, last worked with Catherman, a Vietnam veteran, about a week ago at the Memorial Day parade in Selinsgrove.
"He wanted to work (blocking traffic) at High and Mill streets so he could see the service" at the nearby cemetery, Smith recalled.
At Catherman's funeral service on Thursday, Anders said his relatives thanked the fire company members for "keeping him safe" when he was out on calls.
To honor Ney, Grove said two squad members drove to Philadelphia Friday afternoon to escort his body as he was being brought home. Several first responders came out to Selinsgrove where a flag was draped atop tankers to honor their colleague one last time.