MILTON — The Milton Area School District Capital Campaign has raised nearly $600,000 toward a $1 million goal.
The district’s campaign will help fund the current $14.1 million construction project to renovate the stadium and construct a health, wellness and nutrition complex for use by both students and community members. Campaign priorities encompass state-of-the-art CTE programs, upgraded performing arts center, improved elementary facilities and playgrounds, a modern athletic complex, and a new nutrition, wellness and fitness center.
“When people hear we already raised this much money, it gives our community members a reason to get involved and push over that $1 million goal,” said Board Director Brett Hosterman. “So much work that has been done quietly behind the scenes preparing for this public launch. There’s a lot of time and effort put into it by a lot of people.”
While the goal is $1 million, the campaign will continue, said Hosterman.
“Thus far, more than 75 individual and business owners have pledged financial or in-kind resources to the Capital Campaign,” said Norm Jones, a volunteer for the capital campaign and president/CEO of the Norm Jones Media LLC. “We’re so fortunate to have raised nearly $600,000 in gifts. That number increases weekly with each pledge that we receive from the sale of brickers/pavers and contributions to the Panther Legacy campaign. “
The ongoing impact of COVID-19 has delayed the construction project, leading officials to schedule fall sports events at Danville Area School District.
The school board members voted in January to approve five contracts totaling $14,194,614 toward the $16.6 million project, which consists of Lobar Construction being awarded the $9,005,600 general contracting bid; Master Mechanical Corporation being awarded the $1,154,214 bid for mechanical work; Silvertip Corp. being awarded the $1,241,000 bid for plumbing work; Lecce Electric Inc. being awarded the $1,828,800 bid for electrical work, and Southern Bleachers being awarded the $965,000 bid for 2,500-seat bleachers and press box structure. The additional $3.3 million is for added soft and contingency costs.
The project includes stadium lights, bleachers, concession stand, ticket booths, locker rooms for home and visitors, restrooms, an 8-lane track, long jump, triple jump, high jump, javelin pit, scoreboard and press box. When completed, the artificial surface will be lined for football, boys and girls soccer and field hockey competitions and be available for marching band to practice, hosting tournaments and performances.
Campaign chairman David Edinger said he is hopeful the community will continue to step up.
“So far, it’s going fine,” he said. “We’ve been in the quiet phase where we were dealing with businesses and industry. We really just kicked it off into the community phase. We have a goal of a million and we’re just over halfway there.”
Donors
The lead donor is Pinpoint Federal Credit in Milton, which pledged $125,000 over five years, said Jones. Pinpoint was founded in 1956 by district teachers as the Northumberland County Schools Federal Credit Union.
“It’s really exciting,” said Jones. “It’s a wonderful and surprising gift. We’re thrilled.”
Geisinger has also contracted two sports medicine trainers — valued at $100,000 — to provide medical attention at Milton Area’s athletic games.
“Geisinger really stepped up to make that happen,” said Jones. “They are our second-largest donor. It’s more of an in-kind donation, but a much, much needed one.”
Geisinger is currently working with 34 school districts, 11 universities, and two semi-professional programs on varying levels to provide sports medicine care, said Dr. Michael Suk, chair of Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute.
“As the largest sports medicine program in the region, Geisinger aims to help students in our community engage in exercise safely and effectively in order to achieve their training goals,” said Suk. “We have collaborated with the area school districts for over 10 years and recently with the expansion of facilities and focus on ensuring access for all athletic programs, services was expanded to include a second athletic trainer.”
Students have access to Co-Op Programs, Geisinger’s Career Center and Health and Wellness activities, including COVID-19 support and scholarship support, he said.
“Geisinger is focused on creating a partnership that supports comprehensive health and wellness for the students and faculty in the communities we serve,” said Suk.
Milton Savings Bank has pledged $90,000 toward the capital campaign. The donation earns them the opportunity to have its name on the scoreboard, said Jones.
Other large donors include Evangelical Community Hospital at $50,000; Coup Agency, Moser Farms, Susquehanna Community Bank and NRG Controls North Inc. at $25,000 each; and Carpet Man at $20,000. Jones said there is another pending $25,000 from a local bank.
How to donate
Community members can also go to www.miltonsd.org/legacy to financially contribute or learn how to sponsor a brick, paver, auditorium or stadium seating, banners, or lampposts.
An engraved brick is $110 and an engraved paver is $260. A stadium/auditorium seat is $1,000 while a family combo seat of three is $5,000. A lampost is $7,000 and a stadium banner geared toward businesses are $10,000.
The lampposts match the downtown lampposts in Milton, said Jones.
Another fundraiser is coming in August. Lyle and Jessica Brouse, of the Laundry Room in Milton, are organizing the inaugural Armory Field Carnival on the district-owned land along Center Street and Turbot Avenue from Aug. 26-29. The proceeds of which will go to the capital campaign.