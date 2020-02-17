Community suggests changes to Faylor Lake

BEAVER SPRINGS — Ten-year-old Esmé Plasterer would like to a picnic area to be added at Faylor Lake in western Snyder County.
Her suggestion was one of several made during a public forum held Monday evening at the Middlecreek Area Community Center in Spring Township.
The county commissioners held the meeting to give the public an opportunity to give feedback on a recreational area master plan as they pursue grant funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“We think the property has a lot to offer,” county board Chairman Joe Kantz said of the 800-acre site that includes a 140-acre lake and 3.75-mile hiking trail.
The lake was one of three created by the state in the early 1980s as a flood-mitigation project.
It caused a lot of heartache for about 10 families who were forced to relocate, including Grace Klinepeter who said her husband is still so upset about being forced from his home that he couldn’t attend Monday’s meeting.
“I’m glad they’re doing something with the property, but we gave up a lot. Those are memories that people don’t have anymore,” she said.
Klinepeter asked county officials to consider naming some of the trails and proposed buildings after the families who were displaced when the lake was created.
The county took back control of the property from the state in 2016, including 250 acres of farmland that it leases and collects between $25,000 and $30,000 in payments each year that is used to make property improvements.
“This was my playground growing up,” said Bill Mattern who still enjoys kayaking and fishing on the lake.
He’d like improved access to the lake and agreed with several others that he’d also like to open the waterway to electric boats.
Carolyn Penglase would like the hiking trail to be expanded around the entire lake.
“It would be more usable,” she said.
Kantz said interest in the property is high, as evidenced by the last two annual fossil digs that attracted about 400 people each year.
“It really opened our eyes to some possibilities,” he said, including the addition of restrooms, a covered pavilion and on-site kayak rental business.
The grant application to the state will be submitted on April 15, county planning commission Director Lincoln Kaufman said.
The Snyder County Conservation District will host a trail run at the lake on April 25.