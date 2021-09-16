CommunityAid Thrift Store is launching an awareness campaign to discourage people from dumping items at donation bins.
Since 2009, the nonprofit organization has been collecting gently used clothing and household items that are sold in their six Central Pennsylvania stores, including its largest location in Monroe Township, to benefit more than 500 area nonprofit agencies.
Hampering those efforts, however, has been the misuse of the donation bins, so CommunityAid has launched a “Don’t Trash Our Mission” campaign with the tagline, “Room in the bin? Put it in. Can’t fit any more? Take it to the store” to raise awareness of the negative impact of dumping items outside the bins and stores or garbage and unusable items inside the receptacles.
“In 2020, CommunityAid spent $260,000 on trash removal alone from our collection bins around Central Pennsylvania,” CEO Steve Sullivan. “This is money that should have gone back into our community during the pandemic.”
Chavah Redmond, senior director of marketing and retail operations, said items that are left outside bins or stores are often ruined by rain, contaminated by animals or stolen.
“We simply cannot sell anything in our stores that have been exposed to these risks, thus making dumping a significant cost burden to our operations and impact,” Redmond said.
In the past two years, CommunityAid has removed about 400 donation bins due to the problem, spokesperson Emily Gorski said.
Of the 300 or so bins that remain, she estimates about half of them are still being misused and are often found overflowing despite being emptied weekly.
“It’s an unsustainable problem,” said Gorski, declining to identify the most problematic areas. “We don’t want to point fingers or place blame.”
More than $15 million has been given to local human service agencies such as the American Red Cross, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc.; and area schools, churches, VFWs and first responders in the past 12 years, said Gorski.
CommunityAid has a donation guide on its website at https://communityaid.org/donate-goods and asks donors to only drop off clothing and shoes that are securely tied in bags at the external bins. Any other donations should be dropped off at a Donation Center located within the six stores. No appointment is required for in-person drop offs.