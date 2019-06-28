LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania American Water will begin routine flushing its water distribution system in Lewisburg, East Buffalo and Buffalo townships beginning Monday.
The flushing will run from July 1 through Friday, July 26. Flushing also allows the company to monitor and maintain fire hydrants.
According to Pa. American Water, when crews are working in the area, customers may notice reduced pressure or discolored water. If your water is discolored, wait until it runs clear before using. This should typically take only a few minutes.
