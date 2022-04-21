DERRY TWP. — A company that is turning coal ash from power plants into building materials plans to ramp up operations at its Montour County plant and multiply the number of employees from the current 12 to several times that over the next several years, said the company’s chief executive officer.
Eco Material Technologies CEO Grant Quasha talked about the expansion after leading U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-9 of Dallas, and state Rep. Kurt Masser., R-107 of Paxinos, on a tour of the company’s facility near Washingtonville on Wednesday afternoon. Meuser and other lawmakers were invited to the site to help celebrate the removal of 150,000 tons of fly ash that has been stored on site.
“We have a dozen (employees) now running about 100,000 tons a year,” Quasha explained. “At that rate, it will take 20 years to get rid of it.”
He said there also is another 9 million-ton landfill on the site.
“We want to accelerate that,” he added. “That 12 is just a starting point. We want, hopefully, several multiples of that in the next several years as we hope to expand this site and this facility.”
He noted that of the company’s more than 100 sites around the country, the Montour County plant is the first commercial-scale operation that does harvesting like it does.
“We look to expand this facility significantly, from 100,000 tons of material a year to 2,3,4 hundred thousand a year,” Quasha said.
During the tour, Quasha explained how the plant uses a patented technology to process fly ash from the Talen Energy coal plant just across Strawberry Ridge Road for use as an ingredient in concrete. Using fly ash reduces the carbon emissions from the concrete manufacturing process, company officials said.
“You’re going to see a greater demand for greener and greener material,” Quasha told the lawmakers during the tour, in which other company representatives and the media also took part.
The newly formed company announced in February that it had completed the acquisitions of Boral Resources, Boral Limited’s North American fly ash business, and Green Cement Inc., a manufacturer of near-zero carbon cement alternatives. According to Eco Materials, it is the only national marketer and distributor of fly ash.
The South Jordan, Utah-based company employs about 1,200 people at more than 100 fly ash terminals, power plants and fly ash harvesting operations across the country, said Jennifer Hawkins, Eco Material’s vice president of human resources.
‘Full testing’
Company President Keith Depew said the plant fly ash processing includes testing the fly ash at the plant lab and making sure it is specific for concrete use.
“There is full testing throughout the process,” Depew said. “There is a full lab on site. All is totally enclosed in the plant.”
He said some of the fly ash material is processed into an ultra fine material to use as a filler for carpet backing. It replaces “silica fume,” which is almost a vapor, Depew said.
He explained that cement, made of limestone, clay and sand that is turned into a gray powder, is used in the making of concrete, which usually is made of cement, sand, rock and water. The processed fly ash, if used in place of cement in making concrete, reduces carbon emissions into the environment.
“The majority is for concrete applications,” Depew said. “Every ton used as a cement replacement (in making concrete) eliminates a ton of carbon dioxide production.”
He said all state departments of transportation require the addition of fly ash for road projects because it makes the concrete more dense and durable.
“The green footprint is just a benefit,” he added.
Matt Besek, of Sunbury, operations supervisor at the Derry Township plant, said the plant’s fly ash material has been used in the Central Susquehanna Thruway project.
Meuser thanked Quasha for setting up the environmentally friendly operation in the Danville area.
“We also love the idea it doesn’t require government assistance,” the congressman said. “That shows it’s worthwhile, (with) private sector investments. Yet on the the same note, we look forward to certainly doing everything we possibly can to help you expand, help move this forward, and along the way, really transform Pennsylvania’s transportation infrastructure in a modern eco-friendly way.”
Masser joked that it isn’t often lawmakers get called out for an event by someone who doesn’t want anything from the government.
“We want to see you expand and we want to see you find new solutions and new uses for fly ash and, hopefully, some of the anthracite coal ash.”
Quasha said the more than 150,000 tons of landfill fly ash material extracted from the site would be used in the repair of roads and bridges.
“We hope that this facility will be the blueprint to dozens more of these facilities around the country who are able to take this waste material, clean these landfills up, and then beneficially reuse it in concrete, which will save emissions and taxpayer dollars when these projects are complete,” Quasha said.