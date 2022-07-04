SUNBURY — The application process for the Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury competitive grantround is open, officials said.
Grant awards are funded by the Sunbury Area Health Fund, Mary E. and J. Guy Lesher Fund, Preston Geist and Kathryn S. Geist Endowment Fund, Clyde H. Jacobs Fund, Gloria Faylor Karchner Healthcare Fund, Gladys C. Dagle Fund, and the Sunbury General Charitable Purposes Fund. Grant decisions will be announced in October.
Organizations that invest in programs and projects that specifically target the following health-related goal areas are encouraged to apply: children’s health; early childhood; oral health; issues regarding the working poor; and coronary care. Most grant awards will range from $1,000-$15,000. However, if requested funding is for a significant project, additional funding may be considered at the discretion of the Sunbury Board. Approximately $180,000 is available to award.
Only 501(c)(3) nonprofit and governmental organizations are eligible to apply and 100 percent of requested funding from the above noted funds must be invested within the original Sunbury Hospital service area. This service area is also defined as the geographic area within the Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Line Mountain school districts. Individuals are not eligible to apply.
Grant applications will be completed and submitted through a web-based program. To access the grant application information visit www.csgiving.org and click on “Grants & Scholarships” then, click on “Grants” and view details under the section titled Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury.
Grant requests must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022.