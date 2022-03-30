MIDDLEBURG — Members of the Middleburg Revitalization Committee (MRC) met Tuesday with Snyder County commissioners to find out what plans they have for a corner parking lot in the center of downtown Middleburg.
The county owns the lot at the corner of Market and East Main Street across from the courthouse Annex where a former bank ATV operated. MRC members said they are concerned it will simply be paved over without any landscaping or enhancements.
"Will you consider adding improvements, like trees or planters," said MRC president Diane Klingler, who said the committee's goal is to improve the downtown.
Board chairman Joe Kantz, who estimates that the cost to repave the site could be at least $80,000, said everyone agrees that the site needs improvements but said the board isn't making any final decision on design plans until the renovations at the courthouse are completed in about two months.
Renovations are underway in the former commissioners' office suite on the first floor of the courthouse to accommodate the sheriff's office which will relocate from a building next door.
Adam Deitz provided the commissioners a petition, not circulated by MRC, that was signed by 24 business owners and residents requesting the lot be turned into green space instead of a parking area.
Commissioner Chuck Steininger assured the MRC members that the parking lot area "won't be paved from sidewalk to sidewalk."
Kantz agreed that was never the intention.
"We just invested $2.5 million in the downtown," he said, referring to the renovations at the Annex and courthouse. "We want it to look better."
Kantz did note that on the other side of the courthouse is ample green space at Charles Park, including a pavilion and recreational area for children.
Even more of a concern is safety at the downtown intersection, said Elizabeth Paige, Middleburg borough administrator.
County and borough officials met with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials a couple of years ago to discuss the heavy large truck traffic that travels through the intersection but nothing came of the discussion.
Paige said the borough plans to repave East Market Street and submitted a formal letter to the county for a public meeting to discuss parking, green spaces and a way to make the intersection safe and functional.
"That's no problem," said Kantz. "They want to be a part of whatever plan we do."