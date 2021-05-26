Carol Handlan will attend her first concert in more than a year when she joins hundreds of bluegrass music-lovers at the Susquehanna Valley Entertainment Center in Selinsgrove on Saturday.
Center co-owner Ben Ehrsam said he’s sold about 500 tickets for the Saturday and Sunday concerts which will feature bands such as The Del McCoury Band, Serene Green and Pink Talking Fish, a Pink Floyd tribute band.
It’ll be the first concert of the season at the 205 Airport Road venue, and more than a dozen other acts have already been booked this year, he said.
“I’m still working to get a big country and a rock band for this summer,” said Ehrsam.
This weekend’s concert will not only be Handlan’s first major event since the COVID-19 pandemic but will also be a chance for the Selinsgrove Projects Inc. (SPI) vice president to experience the new venue that Ehrsam opened last year.
Since Susquehanna University is not permitting SPI to hold its annual Hops, Vines and Wines Festival on campus this summer due to the pandemic, the downtown revitalization organization is taking the event to the Susquehanna Valley Entertainment Center this year.
“We looked at many places,” said Handlan, ticking off several sites they considered for the four-hour brew fest that included East Snyder and Major Anthony Selin parks in the borough.
They chose the Airport Road location in Monroe Township because of the vast space it offered, but since there is no tree shade, SPI will install tents and Handlan encourages fest-goers to bring their own pop-up tents.
Tickets for the popular four-hour brew fest went on sale last week and as of early Monday afternoon a total of 927 had been sold, she said. Up to 1,800, $50 tickets are available for the July 17 event.
Like the Hops, Vines and Wines event which was canceled last summer, the annual Market Street Festival in Selinsgrove will be held this September and Handlan said vendors are eager to get back to work.
Although SPI has yet to send out applications, several vendors have sent in their information to be included in the Sept. 25 event that for the first time in four decades was canceled last fall.
Since the one-day street festival attracts more than 10,000 visitors to downtown Selinsgrove, Handlan said organizers are considering limiting the number of vendors so they can set up further apart along the main street.
In 2019, the festival featured 132 vendors. “We haven’t decided how many we’ll have this year,” she said.