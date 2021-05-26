Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.