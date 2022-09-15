LEWISBURG — Live! From Lewisburg: Into The Light 2022 continues 7 p.m. Wednesday with a free performance by Rolf Sturm and Rob Henke at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 255 S. Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
A guitarist, Sturm has appears on over 60 CDs, performing with or appearing on recordings that feature Archie Shepp, Roswell Rudd, John Medeski, Billy Martin, Anthony Braxton, Tony Trischka, David Johansen (NY Dolls/ Buster Poindexter), Jorma Kaukonen (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna), Tom Constanten (Grateful Dead), Jenna Mammina, Catherine Russell, and Heather Masse. Rolf has toured throughout the United States, Mexico, and Europe, performing at dozens of jazz, jam band/rock, folk, and blues festivals. He has also performed at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and on soundtracks for both film and television.
His music has been featured on National Public Radio’s “All Songs Considered.” Henke is a trumpet player and composer, who graduated from William Paterson College in 1988. He has performed and recorded worldwide with many groups and musicians, including The Spirit of Life Ensemble (currently serving as musical director), The Walter Thompson Orchestra, Doctor Nerve, Tricycle, The Rob Henke/ Rolf Sturm Duo, Mina Agossi, Gary Lucas, Phillip Johnston, and The Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble.
Henke worked as actor and co-director with Good Clean Fun (1990-2005), an educational theater company. He currently teaches brass and music at the Montclair Kimberly Academy (since 2006) and the Montclair Music Studio (since 2001).
Live! From Lewisburg: Into The Light 2022 is a partnership between the CommUnity Zone, Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner, Lewisburg churches, The Campus Theatre and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. The series showcases Lewisburg’s churches and architecture and acoustics. The series is supported by the 1994 Charles & Betty Degenstein Foundation and the Bucknell Community Engagement Fund. More information is available at www.communityzonelewisburg.org/live-from-lewisburg.html.
