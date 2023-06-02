RIVERSIDE — A cancer diagnosis can be rough, but having the support and love of friends and family can make a tough situation a little better. Having friends, family and coworkers organizing fundraisers to lend a helping hand has made Danville Borough Council Vice President Wes Walter say he feels that love firsthand.
Walters, 58, of Danville, is battling stage four prostate cancer that has metastasized, requiring him to travel to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New Jersey for treatments. He was diagnosed in September 2022.
Regina Gardner, Walters’ girlfriend, said the community has shown great support for Walters, and have helped pull together two upcoming fund raisers; the first is being held Saturday.
“There are two upcoming benefits,” said Gardner. “The first is A Concert for Wes.”
A Concert for Wes kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Southside Fire Company, 270 Ave. D in Riverside and is described as “a day of live music, friendship, drinking and dancing to celebrate our friend, Wes Walters.”
The event is scheduled to run until 10 p.m. and includes music from Last Call Beautiful, Rusty Foulke, The Crooner Kid, Soup the Band, Dey St. There will also be basket raffles, a 50/50, food, drinks and games to enjoy.
The show itself is free, but donations are welcome.
Walters has been the manager at Southside Fire Company for 12 years but has been employed there for 14 years.
“The president and the board have gone over and beyond in supporting me and have shown so much kindness,” said Walters. “Upon my diagnosis the president, Butch Kriner, and his wife, Barb; and Brian Anderson, all of whom are members of the board, gave me a spiritual walking stick and a daily devotional for inspiration.”
The group also joined hands and prayed for Walters.
“The bartenders and staff have covered for me while I’ve been going to Memorial Sloan Kettering so I can receive my treatments,” he continued. “Everyone at the fire company has supported me so much."
In addition to his work at the fire department, Walters is also on the November ballot, running for Montour County commissioner.
"It’s so incredible to have the support of my community, friends, family and loved ones,” said Walters. “Everyone is so kind. People are truly amazing and make me fight even harder.”
Walters’ final treatment is scheduled for Wednesday.
Some of the items that have been donated for Saturday’s raffle include, but are not limited to, lottery tickets, wine baskets, gift cards to restaurants and local stores, art prints, rounds of golf, Tickets to Bloomsburg FarmFest, alcohol, Scentsy products, children’s items, pet items, a tattoo session, and much more.
Food for the event is being donated by the Ditch BBQ, Boob’s BBQ and Catering, Raub’s Restaurant, Rothermel’s, Honeybee Cupcakes, Rose Marie’s and more.
Last Call Beautiful is the final act of the day, and they are playing inside with a $5 cover. All proceeds from cover are being donated to Walters for his ongoing medical expenses.
In addition, a group called “Wes’ Angels” are doing a Bike and Poker Run on July 8, which will include a corn hole tournament. Stops include Mel’s in Berwick, Mifflinville Firehall, and the Lightstreet Hotel. The run will be followed by a DJ and meal included.