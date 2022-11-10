MILTON — The owner of MR Milton LLC withdrew a request on Wednesday night for a conditional use application for a distribution facility for fly-ash transfer station at the former ACF Industries LLC facility.
During a one-hour public hearing, MR Milton LLC President David Damaghi, of Philadelphia, was informed by borough Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would not permit the site for the process since it’s located in the floodplain. Damaghi withdrew that portion of the application, but the request for solar panel distribution and a trucking terminal are still active.
"MR Milton withdrew his request for the coal fly ash transfer facility," Diehl confirmed Thursday. "MR Milton admitted that he was told by PA DEP that they will not permit a residual waste transfer station or facility in the 100-year floodplain per their regulations and that he was also in violation of being within 300 feet of an occupied dwelling per the same regulations."
Coal ash, also referred to as coal combustion residuals or CCRs, "is produced primarily from the burning of coal in coal-fired power plants. Coal ash includes a number of by-products produced from burning coal, including fly ash, a very fine, powdery material composed mostly of silica made from the burning of finely ground coal in a boiler," according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Damaghi was seeking a conditional use application on behalf of Eco Material Technologies.
Damaghi and his daughter Danielle Damaghi, finalized the sale of the property in Milton and Turbot Township under MR Milton LLC in January for $500,000. The 550,000-square-foot structure is on 42.091 acres of land at 417 N. Arch St.
More than 50 residents attended the meeting, said Milton Board President Jamie Walker.
"We're hoping we can build a relationship with Mr. Damaghi," said Walker. "Boroughs and townships have processes in place. We're looking forward to welcoming him to the borough, and I hope we can get some conditional uses that help him."
"Council has chosen to take their allotted time to deliberate the decision of the solar panel distribution facility and the Trucking Terminal requests and will render it within the 45-day requirement," said Diehl.
Council members are expected to decide on the remaining requests at its Nov. 22 meeting. Public meetings are held at 7 p.m. the borough hall, 2 Filbert St., Milton.