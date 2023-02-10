MILTON — Borough Council members in Milton approved the conditional use application for the former ACF Industries LLC on Wednesday night.
At a public meeting, the council members voted unanimously to grant the application for David Damaghi, of MR Milton LLC, to develop five buildings for distribution, four for warehousing and one for retail. The approval came with its own conditions.
The site is zoned for manufacturing. Damaghi and his daughter, Danielle Damaghi, finalized the sale of the property in Milton and Turbot Township under MR Milton LLC in January 2022 for $500,000. The 550,000-square-foot structure is on 42.091 acres of land at 417 N. Arch St.
The board stipulated eight pages worth of conditions for their approval for the three applications.
Among the conditions: deliveries, shipping, daily traffic and parking area must follow the overall traffic circulation plan and narrative submitted by the applicant; PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permits for all routes must be obtained; address identification must be provided on all buildings; an evacuation plan must be in place in the event of flooding; all vehicles must obey street limits; the warehouse uses must comply with all federal, state and local regulations; any expansion in the proposed use requires additional conditional use applications; no outdoor storage; and applicant must provide identification of tenants and nature of the business to the borough.
Borough Solicitor Stephen C. Hartley, of McCormick Law Firm, read the conditions prior to the vote.
In other business, borough Manager Jess Novinger said the police department’s undercover Durango was struck by a deer and had $3,800 in cosmetic damage. It is still able to be driven, she said.
The council also approved eight new Hometown Heroes banners on light poles in the municipal parking lot along Bound Avenue. The request came from the Milton Rotary Club.