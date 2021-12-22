It isn’t easy being non-partisan, particularly in this current volatile political environment. Regardless of that difficulty and in the face of continued skepticism, the League of Women Voters has been and will continue to be a non-partisan organization. This choice made in 1920 by the National League to neither support nor oppose any political party or candidate for public office continues today to ensure that the League’s voice is heard above the tumult of party politics.
The misconception surrounding this concept is generally the result of two factors. The first is that the League does at times support various issues. They do this after much study and consideration. Unfortunately, many issues that have nothing to do with politics have become very politicized. The other factor is the League respects that the individuals who make up the League have a right to their own political persuasion. This in no way means that they speak for the League. The non-partisan status of the League has nothing to do with how many Democrats or Republicans belong to the organization. The League never asks for a member’s political affiliation.
Regardless of the confusion surrounding the non-partisan status, the League will continue to hold true to its mission of providing information and education to the electorate to help them be better informed voters. The LWV will happily continue to provide voter information, encourage voter registration, provide publications (free of charge) to the public such as the Voter’s Guide, Facts for Voters, and Vote411.org. They will provide forums for timely topics and venues for civil discourse.
They will do all of this and more and will accomplish this in the most non-partisan way possible.
Kandy Duncan,
President, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area
Lewisburg