SELINSGROVE – Could you hand $20 to a stranger and expect nothing in return?
Throughout this month, Pastor C.A. Cranfill, at Missio Dei church, has asked his congregation to “bless a stranger” with money.
“You can pay for their purchase at Community Aid, buy their lunch, or simply bless them with a $20 bill, or do something more creative,” Cranfill said. “The possibilities are endless!”
The outreach idea stems from the church’s values, including generosity.
“We often say, ‘How can we withhold anything when God has given everything?’” Cranfill said.
“We thought it was a great idea,” said church member Chris Watts.
He and his wife, Suzie Watts, are still watching for the right opportunity, but he said, “We are always looking for ways to be involved in meeting new people. So often you see a person and pass them over. This forces us to step out a little bit. You don’t have to do a lot for others to help them.”
Ever since Ryan and Kristin Merendino started dating 12 years ago, they have enjoyed paying restaurant bills or leaving something extra for the person behind them at the drive-through.
They don’t see the reaction of these gifts, but that’s part of the joy.
“We’re big believers in the Biblical practice of giving in secret,” Ryan said.
Some time ago, they learned through Facebook that a friend’s car was broken into and her children’s Christmas presents were stolen. The Merendinos anonymously sent the family a Toys-R-Us gift card and later saw the mother’s gratitude in another Facebook post.
“To this day, she doesn’t know it was us,” Ryan said. “But we knew what it meant to her and her family, and in the end she could say God came through. Not, Ryan came through.”
He remembered times in his childhood when a fast food meal was all his mother could afford to feed his family.
“You never know if God’s going to put that person behind you (in a fast food line),” he said. “You could be the blessing for that family for the week.”
Cranfill, too, tries to make generosity a normal part of life. Just a few days ago he bought Starbucks products for strangers.
“People are always so taken aback by this type of tangible love,” he said.
He recalled a time when people paying at a restaurant realized their wallet was missing. Cranfill stepped in to pay their bill just as the missing wallet was found, but they were so grateful they ended up buying his meal.
“Generosity can often be contagious,” he said. “That’s what I am hoping happens here in our community, that a lot of people, even those outside of Missio Dei, will feel encouraged to participate in this outreach.”