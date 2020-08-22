Congressman Dan Meuser, Pa.-9, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from his press office.
Meuser said he has been following all health and safety guidelines and will postpone all upcoming events and work from home in quarantine until he receives a negative test result.
“I am thankful to God that my grown children were not at home and that my wife Shelley has tested negative,” he said.
The diagnosis will prohibit the Republican House member from being present and voting today on the Delivering for America Act, H.R. 8015, which would prohibit the post office from making changes to operations or service levels until after the coronavirus pandemic.
He said, in the statement, he would have voted no.
“I will always support a strong, effective post office,” Meuser said. “They should be provided the resources they need to perform at a high level of excellence.
“The Postmaster General has assured the American public that the USPS is fully capable of delivering the nation's election mail on time and that any changes in operations at the agency have been suspended until after the election. Calls from Democrats to direct $25 billion to the USPS are not reflective of the data or the reality of the situation.”
Meuser’s district includes all of Montour County and parts of Northumberland County.