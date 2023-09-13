DANVILLE — A Connecticut man faces felony assault charges after allegedly spitting blood on a trooper and kicking a Geisinger security guard, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Milton assisted Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department when Mason Muir, 20, of Woodside Drive, Greenwich, allegedly fled the scene of a hit and run, court documents said.
Troopers said they responded to the request for assistance on Westbranch Highway, near Furnace Road, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Upon their arrival, troopers were informed the operator of the vehicle had allegedly fled in a southbound direction on the highway. The operator was found following a canvas of the area.
Identified as Mason Muir, the operator allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and driving the vehicle involved in the crash. Having sustained facial injuries from the incident, Muir was transported to Geisinger Medical Center by EMS, officers said.
To obtain a legal blood draw from Muir, troopers followed EMS to the hospital where Muir was placed in an emergency room bed. Muir allegedly became extremely agitated and began yelling and screaming and flailing his arms and feet around in a violent manner, according to court documents.
Geisinger Medical Center staff, Geisinger security and troopers attempted to restrain Muir who allegedly continued to yell, "get off of me" and "get out," before sitting up in the bed, breaking free from medical staff and intentionally spitting blood on a trooper's right forearm, officers said.
Muir also allegedly intentionally kicked a Geisinger Security Guard before he was restrained to the bed to receive medical treatment, according to state police.
Muir was charged with a third-degree felony count of assault of a law enforcement officer and a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in front of Montour County District Judge William Wilt for a preliminary hearing next week.