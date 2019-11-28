The following Linn Conservancy trails are closed Saturday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 14: The Dale’s Ridge Trail at the Dale/Engle/Walker property on Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg; the Shamokin Mountain Trail off Stein Lane, Lewisburg; and the Glacier Pools Preserve Trail in southern Lycoming County. For safety purposes, the trails are closed annually during the rifle deer hunting season.
As allowed by the easement agreement, a limited number of hunters preregistered with the Union County Historical Society are permitted to hunt on the Dale-Engle-Walker property only during the rifle deer hunting season. Signs are posted. Call 570-524-8666 (weekdays) or email linn@ptd.net with any concerns or questions.