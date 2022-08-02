MIDDLEBURG — Any Snyder County farmer interested in having necessary plans to follow PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regulations can sign up at the Snyder County Conservation District. The Conservation District will connect participants with a commercial plan writer to develop a manure management plan (MMP) and/or agricultural erosion & sedimentation (Ag. E&S) plan.
The pressure is on farmers to comply with new agricultural environmental regulations enforced by DEP and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This will also help farmers thinking of seeking financial assistance from programs such as the PA Chesapeake Bay Program Countywide Action Plan (CAP) Implementation Grants to install or improve their operations.
Interested farmers must complete an application with the Conservation District. Additional information is available at the office at 10541 Route 522, Middleburg. Contact Barry Spangler, Agricultural Conservation Technician at 570-837-3000, ext. 5, for more information. Office hours are Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. They can also be found on Facebook and online at www.snyderconservation.org.