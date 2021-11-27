Construction crews at Milton Area and Warrior Run school districts are working toward the completion of building projects for 2022.
The $14.1 million project at Milton Area, which consists of stadium renovations and a health complex, is 65 percent complete. The $37 million project at Warrior Run, which consists of a $28.8 million elementary school as well as stadium upgrades, is 20 percent complete, according to school officials.
Earlier this year, Milton officials announced that the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on supply chains has delayed the project and caused school officials to use alternative locations for its fall sports programs. The overall project is now set to be completed by next summer, but the new stadium area is nearly complete at approximately 95 percent, said SiteLogiQ project manager Jeff Brophy.
The 1,650-capacity bleachers are installed with a few minor details to come. Bathrooms and concession stands are also nearly complete. The turf is 100 percent complete, having been used briefly for a few practices this fall, he said.
“Hopefully in the spring it will be used for practices and things like that,” said Athletic Director Rod Harris.
The turf has three layers: rubber, sand, rubber with a shock absorption pad. It will be used for football, soccer and field hockey, as well as tournament band and drumline, said Harris.
The stadium lights are installed and await final inspection and approval from Musco Sports Lighting. The area for track and field must be installed still, he said.
Upgrades include storage under the stadium, rolling doors, gates in the bathroom so they can be open without having to open the whole stadium, a new ice station for teams and an upgraded concession area that school officials compare to a small restaurant, officials said.
The visitor’s bleachers are the only piece that remains from the original stadium. They were originally installed seven years ago, but were taken down piece by piece during construction and reassembled, officials said.
The new athletic wellness center addition will be connected to the main building.
“It’s a much-needed space compared to what we’ve been using for the last 50 years or longer,” said Harris.
In addition to the athletic and wellness aspects, it will also have a space for the Panther Pantry that allows students to take food and hygiene products as needed.
Part of the plan is to allow community access, but those details are still being worked out. Part of that plan is to include specific lighting fixtures from Milton, said Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
“Our idea was to bring that legacy of downtown to the school district so people would see the transition from the community,” she said. “We’re really excited for that.”
Warrior Run update
The targeted completion date for the $28.8 million, three-story elementary school on the existing Warrior Run Middle/High School complex is still set for November 2022. The crews will be working through the winter.
“We’re on schedule, so we’re at 20 percent (complete),” said Ben Mike, construction management consultant. “We have a time frame and we’re staying pretty true to it. We’re waiting for the roofing right now. Obviously, that’s very, very important. It should be here this month.”
The new 99,000-square-foot K-6 elementary school will be a three-story structure that will accommodate 700 to 850 students. The school is designed to house kindergarten on the first level, first-third grades on the second floor, and fourth-sixth grades on the third floor. The first floor includes the music suite, gymnasium/cafeteria, library, flex space, and administrative offices. The second floor features a unique learning stair adjacent to the art and STEM learning spaces as well as the small group intervention rooms. Learning support and collaborative spaces are interspersed throughout each of the floors to enhance and support each grade level in its own neighborhood of classrooms.
The athletic stadium will include artificial turf and all-weather track that will also act as a large portion of the stormwater management system. The stadium will hold football, soccer, and field hockey games making way for new baseball and softball fields on the former soccer fields.
The steel frame of the building, including the structural walls and the non-load bearing walls, are all in place. This past week, the insulation was being installed, said Ben Mikes, construction management consultant
The completion date for the athletic complex is summer 2022 while the elementary school is set for November 2022. The stadium and athletic fields are mostly complete, but there needs to be a full year of grass growth before being ready for use, said Mike.
Superintendent Alan Hack said students in K-4 will be moved into the elementary school immediately after the school is completed next year.
“It will be a K-4 building for the rest of that school year,” he said. “We’ll move fifth and sixth grade in later. The 2023-24 school will be the first operational as a K-6 school.”
The rain in November has made it difficult to work over the last month, Mike said.