LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough announced Wednesday that construction will begin later this month on the combination project of installing a mixed-use path and nature play area plus floodplain restoration improvements at Hufnagle Park.
The project costs approximately $1.4 million and is funded through grants from PennDOT, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development along with funds from Lewisburg Borough.
The paved mixed-use path is an extension of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to the Bucknell University campus. The nature play area is a natural playground incorporating logs, rocks and plantings plus access points into Bull Run and Limestone Run. Those creeks will see fill removed from their respective channels toward reestablishing the original floodplain and expand the holding capacity during flooding events. Rain gardens and natural plantings will be incorporated.
The municipal parking lot, Kidsburg and on-street parking spaces on South Sixth Street will be closed by late June or early July. Occasional street closures are also expected. Temporary disruptions to public access are anticipated into spring 2022.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO