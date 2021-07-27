SUNBURY — Construction crews are scheduled to arrive in Sunbury this week as they deliver equipment and materials before Shutting down a section of Front Street Friday night.
The Reagan Street Mitigation Project was first put on a few weeks delay because of a shipment of materials, but city officials announced they were made aware that shipment arrived and now Friday at 7 p.m. the section of Front and Reagan Street will be closed for 10 days.
“We understand people will get frustrated with the delays and the detours,” Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the street department, said. “But we are pleading with people to please be patient as this project is a wonderful project for our residents.”
Residents can expect that in the next few days, heavy equipment and materials will be delivered and spread throughout Reagan Street from Front to Fourth streets, Councilman Jim Eister said.
Both lanes of Front Street will be closed from Market to Packer streets while crews work on the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation Project, according to engineer Lee Zeger. Traffic will be detoured coming into the city from Shamokin Dam using Chestnut Street to Fourth Street to Packer Street, according to City Administrator Derrick Backer. Entering the city from Northumberland, traffic will use Packer Street to Fourth Street to Arch Street, he said. Trucks will use Shikellamy Avenue to Fourth Street to Arch Street and Chestnut Street to Fourth Street to Shikellamy Avenue, Backer said.
Brosious said even though the construction will be a pain, it will be worth it in the end when the project is complete.
Traffic delays and congestion will be likely for the next three months, he said.
“We all agree this will be a pain for a short time,” Brosious said.
The city received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
The city will work with the Sunbury Municipal Authority for the underground pipework and UGI for relocating and retiring some gas lines. The city will also work with Norfolk Southern to coordinate work on the railroad underpass, according to officials.
City officials are urging motorists to use Shikellamy Avenue when coming into the city from Northumberland.
City Street Department Supervisor Steve Welker said the city will monitor the traffic patterns and assist when needed. Backer also urged motorists to be patient and cautious when driving through the city as some of the traffic may be from out-of-town vehicles that do not know the city streets.