SUNBURY — The soon-to-be-new home of the Sunbury Police Department bustled with activity on Monday.
Construction on the department's new station at 337 Arch St. is well underway. Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, was awarded the $829,235 project earlier this year.
“They already got so much done in a short amount of time,” Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said. “We are all excited in the department to continue to see the progress as we move forward.”
After a brief delay last week due to confusion with the power company, construction crews hit the ground running and started tearing out walls and getting ready for a brand new remodel on the inside of what will be a 5,900 square foot structure.
“They are moving right along,” Councilman Jim Eister said. “Everything takes time but we are all happy with the progress.”
The city agreed to purchase the structure from the late Jesse Woodring's estate last April. Over several months, city officials secured $125,000 in funding for the building and $775,000 in funding for the construction.
The project is expected to take nine months, Eister said.
Hare said he and his department of seven officers are ready for the move.
“I think everyone is just excited to be in a new home — this building, we as a city and our residents can be proud of," he said.
Councilman Chris Reis said he was happy with the progress.
"I am happy to see this coming to fruition," he said. "This was something I have been involved with since I came on council almost four years ago."