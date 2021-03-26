Employees are looking for working environments that motivate and give them a sense of life-work balance, said Tina Welch, the president of the Human Resource Management Association serving Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour and Columbia counties.
During the pandemic, people have become more interested in working where they are valued and have put less emphasis on making money, Welch said.
“The downside,” she adds, “is businesses (who are not attuned to this shift) are suffering and it will ultimately hurt the economy.”
The founder of Welch Performance Consulting in Bloomsburg, Welch said the labor shortage is a major issue for business owners as some potential employees are staying out of the workforce in favor of collecting government subsidies, including unemployment compensation, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But those subsidies will likely end and employees will still be looking for a family-work balance environment when they resume a job search, said Welch who has worked in the human resources field for 30 years and saw a shift in employee motivation after the last economic downturn of 2008.
“The desire to balance work and life won’t go away fast,” she said.
It’s particularly important for younger employees who want to work for socially-responsible companies who respect and value their input, Welch said. “They began asking ‘Where’s my loyalty.’” The answer they found was to themselves, she said.
Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Garrett said young workers are “tuned into social and fairness issues” which is driving workplace recruitment.
“I’m telling (employers) to make sure their ads are in English and Spanish and they get involved with the work we and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit are doing,” he said.
The labor market has also been changed by technology which allows more people to work remotely, an issue that Garrett said has to be addressed in the rural areas of the Valley.
Broadband “is not a luxury. It’s as important as any important utility,” he said.
For businesses that still need in-person employees doing hands-on work, Welch suggests they communicate with current employees to learn what matters to them in the workplace and why.
It could mean paying employees a competitive wage and full benefits for 30 hours of work each week, she said.
“It is a cost, but they need to look at the total benefit. How much are (they) losing in turnover?” said Welch. Changing to an “employee-focused culture won’t be easy and it’s different for everyone.”