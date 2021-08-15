SUNBURY — A reigning and defending champion returned to Sunbury on Saturday to ensure his title remains with him.
Rod Sledge, with a bearded face and tattoo-covered arms, showed up at the second and final day of the Sunbury River Festival to win the Squeeze In’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sledge’s previous record is 15, but the victor only managed to consume 11 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
“I’m full,” the Paxinos man said moments after being declared the top eater.
The Sunbury River Festival, like many other events in 2020, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The eating contest hadn’t been held in at least five years.
Sledge said the key to victory is preparing ahead of time.
“You just have to put them in, get it done,” he said.
Sledge was the only competitor to dunk his hot dogs and buns in water before eating them.
“It makes it go down easier,” he said.
The other participants were John Merchlinsky, of Sunbury, with four full hot dogs; Brittany Duke-Williams, of Shamokin, with four full hot dogs; and Joe Gaboff, of Trevorton, with six full hot dogs.
“It was much harder than I thought,” said Merchlinsky.
Duke-Williams agreed.
“Absolutely,” she said when asked if it was harder than she thought. “From the first bite.”
She decided to join on a whim. She was listening to the band play prior to the event and watched The Squeeze In setting up.
“The kids were dancing, and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I’ve never done an eating contest before.”
Bob Snyder, the owner of the Squeeze In, said he was happy to bring the event back.
“It’s good, clean American fun,” he said. “People get a kick out of it. River Festival is a good family event and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
The festival along Front Street and Riverfront Park is organized by Sunbury Revitalization, Inc. Other Saturday events included a boat parade and the return of the popular cardboard boat regatta, a Cruise in along Cameron Park and Market Street, a Shikellamy Cross Country 5K, Lewisburg Children’s Museum Hands-on Activities, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland Live Show, Heath’s Gym Dance Crew performance, live entertainment and fireworks by Just Lite It.