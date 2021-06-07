SUNBURY — Shikellamy School board and members of the educational support professionals association could not strike a deal Monday night, leaving open the possibility 63 employees could be furloughed before the end of the month.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said following the meeting that no deal was made and no upcoming dates are scheduled for another negotiating session.
Bendle said he could not discuss any details from Monday night's negotiations.
Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz did not return calls seeking comment.
Directors released the May timeline of events which outlined negotiation meetings and an offer by the board to increase wages from $14.50 an hour maximum starting wage to $15.
The district also said it lowered the target savings needed for the union to keep work in-house to $2.5 million over five years. Directors tasked the union with meeting that savings amount or agreeing to subcontract the services.
The union said it is impossible to find the money because workers would have to take pay cuts.
Some directors are not commenting on the matter and it is unclear where all nine board members stand. Previously, directors Slade Shreck and Jenna Eister-Whitaker both said they were hopeful a deal would be put in place.
No vote to subcontract the services was on the June 16 board meeting agenda as of Monday, which is the last meeting in June.
Kovaschetz said previously the 63-person union is seeking only a fair deal with modest wage increases. The union has been working without a contract since last year.
Kovaschetz said school board members aren't telling the public the truth on why the union keeps rejecting offers.
Removing the no-subcontracting clause, an option the district is considering currently, giving up a right to file a grievance, and finding a way for the union to give back the money — which Kovaschetz said is unrealistic — and health care reductions, are issues that neither union nor the district is budging on.
In February, the district received a proposal to subcontract the professional services from an outside agency, ESS, of New Jersey, which board members originally said would be $725,000 less expensive than what the district pays to the union employees, according to a release from the district.
Business Manager Brian Manning said the district pays $2.047 million to the support staff and the new number the district would be saving if the union were to accept the maximum pay wage of $15 would be $510,000.
Kovaschetz previously said if no agreement is reached by July 1, she is unsure what will happen.
“Then we get furloughed I guess and except for one or two people they told us and we can apply to ESS and interview,” she said. “That would mean we are dismantled and as per the last contract which expired June 20, 2020, we are working status quo. But if they do it, we would file what we need to in court.”
The negotiating team for the district includes directors Jeff Balestrini, Shreck and Jennifer Wetzel, along with Business Manager Brian Manning and Bendle. For the union, Kovaschetz is joined by negotiator Mark McDade. McDade, a UniServ representative for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, did not respond to a call seeking comment.