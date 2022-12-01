SUNBURY — The owner of a Hummelstown contracting firm is facing criminal charges for allegedly deducting funds from an employee's paycheck for child support and failing to forward those funds to the Pennsylvania State Collection and Disbursement Unit (PA-SCDU) as required by law.
Merrill "Bud" D. Miller, 61, of Kellocks Run Road, Hummelstown, Dauphin County, was charged with a misdemeanor count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. The charge was filed by Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.
Officials at the Northumberland County Domestic Relations Office made the initial referral to the District Attorney's office. They alleged that over the course of the last 12 months, Miller allegedly deducted $1,826 from an employee's paycheck and has failed to forward those payments to the PA-SCDU, according to Stark.
Miller is the owner of HFDH LLC. Stark said Miller has several prior convictions on related matters, including theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds. Miller had both felony and misdemeanor convictions for several crimes involving dishonesty or false statement.
A preliminary hearing is pending.