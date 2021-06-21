SUNBURY — The contractor for the $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project started erecting the scaffolding over the weekend outside the 156-year-old building along Market Street in Sunbury.
Bill Anskis Company, of Elysburg, will take about two weeks to have the entirety of the scaffolding in place at the front of the building up to the bell tower. The entrance to the courthouse will remain open unless it's necessary to use the back entrance, according to Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery.
"There will be a worker there directing people through a walkthrough into the entrance," said Skavery. "The back entrance will only be used if necessary or in an emergency. There's no ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility back there, so we want to keep the front open as much as possible."
As soon as the scaffolding is completed, the outside work will start, he said.
"We will be following all precautions to make sure anyone going in and out of the courthouse is protected," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "We will have security making sure all work stops if anyone is coming in."
Schiccatano asked for the public to be patient as the project moves forward.
"Within the next year or so, we will have a refurbished courthouse that will be more beautiful than it is now," he said.
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
In May, the commissioner approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company, of Elysburg, was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 that includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 that includes three alternates.
Work will include installing a new HVAC and electrical system, adding a fourth courtroom and conference room on the second floor, restoring the exterior and painting the bell tower.
Some of the inside work has already begun. The shelves and carpet of the second-floor law library have been removed. Vents have been placed in the attic around the courthouse. Wires have been installed underground between the courthouse and outside PPL pools. The unused stairwell and vestibule outside the first courtroom have also been cleaned up, said Skavery.
The commissioners are also in the process of choosing the color scheme of the courthouse bell tower, he said.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.