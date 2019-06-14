SHAMOKIN — A meeting with potential construction bidders in May revealed no fatal flaws in the plan for the southern section of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway.
At the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee on Friday, PennDOT's Matt Beck said a value engineering session with six contractors in Hughesville to discuss the scope of the project. The southern section will begin construction in 2022, the same year the northern section is set to be completed and open to the public.
"In most of our projects, we don't get feedback from the construction industry until we finalize the plans and specs, and advertise them for bids," said Beck. "On a massive, complex project like CSVT, earlier input from the industry is a huge help in our efforts to control the project's cost and schedule. We're still digesting the input."
The "beneficial feedback" included developing measures to deal with acid-bearing rock, the configuration of the haul routes and the construction of the larger bridges in the southern section, Beck said.
"The contractors did not identify any fatal flaws with the plans that we developed, but they did give us things to look into that will ultimately make the project more cost effective or efficient overall."
Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, said the northern section is moving along on schedule. The river bridge project should have nine of the 15 spans completed this weekend, with only six spans left that will take six months to complete, he said.
"Starting in July, you'll see a lot of things start to speed up on that project," said Deptula. "The project is going pretty well so far."
The causeway across the river will remain there until 2020, he said.
The northern portion of the CSVT is still scheduled to open in 2022, connecting Routes 147 and 15 with the river bridge that has been a mainstay of construction on the northern end connecting highways on either side of the Susquehanna River.